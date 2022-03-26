BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BGR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

