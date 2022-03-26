BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.
MFL opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
