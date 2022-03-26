BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

MFL opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

