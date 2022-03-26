Blackstone Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,233% compared to the average daily volume of 702 call options.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

