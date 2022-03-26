Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce $183.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.88 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

BXSL opened at $28.60 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

