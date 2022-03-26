Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) PT Set at C$0.22 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price objective on Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “A Steeply Discounted Zinc-Polymetallic Project – Initiating Coverage” and dated March 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

MOON stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Blue Moon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

