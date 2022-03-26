Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.38. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 40,531 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.