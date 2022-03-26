B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BME. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).

LON:BME opened at GBX 559.60 ($7.37) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 571.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 592.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.58). The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

