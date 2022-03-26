BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Shares Up 0.9%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.05). 460,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 463,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.60 ($2.04).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08.
BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.