BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Shares Up 0.9%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156.60 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.05). 460,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 463,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.60 ($2.04).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08.

Get BMO Global Smaller Companies alerts:

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Global Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.