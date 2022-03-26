BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Cut to €72.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNPQY. Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

