Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lifted to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

