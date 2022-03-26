Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Tops $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

