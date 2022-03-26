Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

BRLXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

