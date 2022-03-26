Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan forecasts that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$161.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.70 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$203.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

