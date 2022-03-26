Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$230.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$264.00 to C$230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$145.70 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

