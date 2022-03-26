BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

