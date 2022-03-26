Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 3,110 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Synaptics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Synaptics worth $35,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

SYNA stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.52. The company had a trading volume of 300,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

