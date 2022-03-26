Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 4,210 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.69. The company had a trading volume of 316,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.