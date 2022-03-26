Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.53. 1,355,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $217.99 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

