Brickley Wealth Management Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

IUSV stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 673,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

