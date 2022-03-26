Brickley Wealth Management Has $7.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.42. 658,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

