Brickley Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. 33,239,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.