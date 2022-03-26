Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report $472.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.36 million and the lowest is $464.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 302,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

