BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.