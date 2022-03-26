Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $977.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $977.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.02 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $828.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Brinker International by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.