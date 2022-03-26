Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio Sells 25,000 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Giovanni Caforio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.28 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 72,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

