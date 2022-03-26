Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

