Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.