Brokerages Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

TCBX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. 11,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,301. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

