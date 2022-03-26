Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post -$0.95 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($1.19). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

ANAB stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,747. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

