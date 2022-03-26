Brokerages Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 399,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,021. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

