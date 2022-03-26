Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

KDP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 2,952,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,252. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

