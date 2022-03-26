Brokerages Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toast.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 1,886,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,762 shares of company stock worth $14,529,663 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

