Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) to post $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $455.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on UTI. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE UTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $286.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 465,034 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $2,863,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $1,589,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

