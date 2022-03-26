Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $76.29

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. 2,196,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

