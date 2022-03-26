Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.46.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

