Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$71.32

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$79.36. 2,502,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,739. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$36.23 and a 12-month high of C$80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$92.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,471,880.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

