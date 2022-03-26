Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$26.00

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.92.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ERO stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.12. The company had a trading volume of 202,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.20.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

