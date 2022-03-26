Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) PT at $477.00

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $478.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,341. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global has a one year low of $351.07 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.69.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

