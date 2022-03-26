Brokerages Set TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Price Target at €27.06

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.06 ($29.74).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €20.82 ($22.88). 303,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €20.94 ($23.01) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.44 and its 200 day moving average is €24.46.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

