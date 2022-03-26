Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,566,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,909,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.76 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

