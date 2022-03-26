Burleson & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burleson & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 6.5% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $44,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $1,010.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,644,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,958,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $889.86 and its 200 day moving average is $943.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

