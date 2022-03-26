Burleson & Company LLC Sells 656 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,926,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

