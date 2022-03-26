Burleson & Company LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.36. 6,894,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,400. The stock has a market cap of $165.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

