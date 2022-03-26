Busey Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.