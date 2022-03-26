Busey Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.39. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.03 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

