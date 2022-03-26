Busey Wealth Management Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

