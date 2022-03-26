Busey Wealth Management Sells 254 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

