Busey Wealth Management Sells 61 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

NYSE SNA opened at $208.82 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

