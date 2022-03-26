Busey Wealth Management Takes $204,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $86.69 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

