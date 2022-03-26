C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. cut their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in C3.ai by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in C3.ai by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.