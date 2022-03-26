CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

